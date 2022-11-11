John 3:16 prepares to shelter homeless during frigid temps

TULSA, Okla. — With the cold temperatures hitting Green Country, John 3:16 is opening its doors for those experiencing homelessness to have a warm place to be.

Reverend Steve Whitaker with John 3:16 says the number of unsheltered people is up by 40% year over year.

He says in a cold spell they are going to see record numbers of those looking to be in the warming shelter, but they are prepared to meet the needs of those who will be coming to them.

“The warming station allows people to come in anytime. We create opportunity for them to come in during the day time," Rev. Whitaker said. "We lift some of our restrictions on how many people can stay inside the building and try to get every bed open at John 3:16. We enhance our outreach into the encampments and people living under bridges and people that are panhandling.”

They make sure those seeking shelter get food and a bed. If they reach overflow levels, they will put mats out on the floor for people to sleep on.

Rev. Whitaker doesn’t anticipate they will reach overflow levels yet. However, he says this will be a defining winter to truly see how many people are homeless.

