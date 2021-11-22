John 3:16 Mission prepares Thanksgiving meal boxes for more than 5,000 Tulsa families in need

TULSA, Okla. — Volunteers for John 3:16 Mission are staying busy as they help distribute food baskets for Thanksgiving.
Dozens of volunteers assembled Monday morning for the Mission’s 20th year providing food for Tulsa families in need.
Their goal is to provide more than 5,000 Thanksgiving meal kits for families in Tulsa. Each box will have turkey and all the sides of a traditional meal. However, the staff has faced some challenges this year.
Rev. Steve Whitaker tells 2 News Oklahoma some of the items were hard to get due to disruptions in the supply chain.
“It’s been pretty difficult this year with increasing prices and inflation. It’s been difficult for a lot of our donors. A lot of our donors went out to try and find some of the items that we typically need and they weren’t able to get them for us,” Rev. Whittaker said.
John 3:16 is still seeking stuffing, cranberry sauce, and yams to complete their meal kits in their entirety. If you would like to donate, you can drop off donations at their donation center at 506 N Cheyenne Ave in downtown Tulsa.
