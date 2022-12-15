John 3:16 Mission opens Christmas store for clients

TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission is helping make Christmas special for the families they serve. They’ve opened a Christmas pop-up shop with deep discounts on toys.

“It helps,” said Melanie Johnson. “It helps a great deal.”

Melanie Johnson volunteers at the Christmas pop-up shop at John 3:16 Mission. She also uses the store to provide for her two children.

“It’s a great help,” said Johnson.

Johnson says with inflation taking up a lot of her budget, the cheaper prices help provide her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son just what they want.

“The electronics it helps,” said Johnson. “It helps with the sneakers. Those things that they want that is a little bit higher than what we want to pay for.”

“It’s dignity for them as a parent to be able to provide for their children and their family,” said Brian Bost.

Brian Bost is the Family and Youth Center Director at John 3:16 Mission. He says the 3-day shop, for families who use their programs, helps those families create a good Christmas even in tough times.

“The challenge is to stretch their dollars and even if they don’t have enough to be able to come here and still get something for their families and utilize the money they do have to be able to purchase stuff for their families,” said Bost.

The families sign up and then shop by appointment. The toys and bikes are up to 90% off. The store is helping fill in a big need for Tulsa parents.

“This right here is a great help,” said Johnson.

The store opened Wednesday and will end tomorrow night.

