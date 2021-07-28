Job fair addresses critical shortage in area law enforcement agencies

TULSA, Okla. — There is an effort to end a critical law enforcement shortage in Oklahoma. While there are shortages across the country, Tulsa county says the problem here is only expected to get worse.

To help boost recruitment, area law enforcement agencies held a job fair Tuesday.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve lost 19 certified members and more than 120 detention officers due to resignations and retirements. Other departments are seeing a similar trend.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green says manpower has reached a critical level.

“Right now, we’re getting down to that point where if we go much lower it’s going to be difficult and tough decisions would have to be made,” Green said.

Green says if recruitment remains stagnant, certain law enforcement services like school resource officers and some community policing may be cut.

Green blames some of the shortage on the recent perception of law enforcement stemming from officer-involved shootings and resulting protests. And it’s impacts are far-reaching.

The county says other local departments are also losing employees and struggling to hire.

“That’s why we’re out here, all the other agencies coming together to try and combat those issues.”

