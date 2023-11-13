Jenks welcoming applicants to fire department after grant

JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks is hoping to get more applicants to join its fire department after it was awarded a "SAFER" grant last week.

The $1.265 million grant will be used to hire six new firefighters.

According to the city, the grant pay for the salary and benefits of the new firefighters for the next three years.

There is no cost share or match for the award though, it's 100 percent funded through the grant program.

SAFER is a FEMA program designed to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters.

"The city has grown immensely over the last 20 years but the fire department really hasn't. So this marks the first real, I guess you'd say growing pains for the city in the fire department that we've had in a long time," Mayor Cory Box told 2 News.

City Planner Marcae Hilton said Monday that growth rate has plateaued.

"We have very little land left for development and that's being developed as we speak," Hilton told 2 News.

Jenks has expanded by more than 12,000 people just since 2010. That means the city has to keep up with infrastructure of course, but also safety.

"They(the fire department) are part of the entire process. So they are never surprised by the growth. They are always on top of it," Hilton added. "They know how many men they need. They know best where their stations need to be placed."

Jenks Fire Chief Greg Ostrum said once all six positions are filled, average staffing will bump to six firefighters each shift.

While the grant allows for higher quantity, he said it won't extinguish the quality of the department, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023.

"We have a culture of excellence," Chief Ostrum said. "So when we're looking at new hires, we're looking for someone who can come in and be part of that culture, add to the culture, and enhance what we have already going here in Jenks."

