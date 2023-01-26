Jenks firefighters, police host Safe Kids car seat checkup

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Fire Department's First Station 2 and city police are hosting a Safe Kids car-seat checkup Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Officials said it's the perfect opportunity for new and expecting parents to have their car seats properly installed before taking their newborns home from the hospital.

Safe Kids-certified firefighters or police officers will be on hand to perform the task, easing parents' worry when it comes to car-seat installation safety.

Certified officers can offer parents help at any time, too. You can call 918-299-6311 to schedule an appointment.

