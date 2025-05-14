JENKS, Okla. — The City of Jenks is listening to its community about updating downtown.

The city released three different parking options for residents to come by and put their thoughts in.

CITY OF JENKS

Lane Castleberry has lived in Jenks for six years.

“Jenks is having tremendous growth right now,” Castleberry said.

Downtown Jenks is bustling with cars, businesses, and restaurants.

Jenks residents weigh in on new parking downtown

And city leaders want to move with the growth by changing the parking.

Marcae Hilton, the director of planning is hosting community meetings to hear from residents.

CITY OF JENKS

“What do you want it to look and feel like when you walk down Main Street? Do you want more of that pedestrian experience with wider sidewalks and more landscaping? Do you want parallel parking? You get to look at boards, design boards, and they get to tell you a little bit about what the future could look like,” Hilton said.

CITY OF JENKS

Jenks residents get a chance to look at three different parking options along Main Street.

The meetings are going through the third of June:

May 14th, 11:30am - 1:30pm at ARA LIVE (111 E. Main Street)

May 15th, 7:30am - 9:30am at ARA LIVE (111 E. Main Street)

May 19th, 11:30am - 12:30pm in Community Room at Jenks City Hall

May 20th, 4pm - 6pm in Lobby/Vestibule at Jenks City Hall

June 2nd, 11:30am - 1:30pm at ARA LIVE (111 E. Main Street)

June 3rd, 4pm - 6pm in Lobby/Vestibule at Jenks City Hall

One of the options is angle parking, another option... No parking at all.

Lane Castleberry came to the meeting to have his voice heard.

“Personally, I think that downtown is very reflective of the health of the city, and if we can improve and make it a great experience for citizens to walk on the pathways and have an ample opportunity for parking, wherever that may be,” Castleberry said.

