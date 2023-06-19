Jenks releases city updates as power outages continue Monday

The City of Jenks announced several closures Monday as the power outages from Saturday's storms continue.

City officials said Jenks City Hall and the Oklahoma Aquarium will be closed for the day.

With city hall being closed, all Municipal Court hearings scheduled for Monday night are canceled. Citizens will be notified of rescheduled dates and times.

A cooling station is set up in Jenks at the Fire Station 2 Community Room at 1115 West 121st Street. Restrooms and cold water are also available. The city asks that citizens use the Community Room entrance of the east side of the station.

Power was restored at the aquarium Sunday night, but it will remain closed until all the animals are assessed and the aquarium is cleaned.

The city said 13 sewer lift stations are without power, and Jenks Public Works is monitoring those closely.

911 services are fully operational, but the non-emergency line is down due to the police station being without power. For non-emergency calls, call 911 and tell dispatch you have a non-emergency issue until the line is back up.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

