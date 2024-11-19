Jenks Public Schools holding a community meeting Nov. 19 over elementary redistricting concerns

JENKS, Okla — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19th at 7 p.m. for Jenks parents and members to ask questions and express concerns after Jenks Public Schools announced their elementary schools are redistricting, many parents had concerns.

2 News heard those concerns from many, like mom Kelsey Graham, whose son is in a multi-age classroom, but now her son will have to move.

“It’s a multi-age. They go to the same class with the same teacher for next year, so he was going to have that consistency. He was very excited about it and so to break that to him, I tried not to but I did tell him and he was a little bit sad about it,” Graham said.

We have been following this developing story since the decision was made back on November 10th but Graham said parents and even teachers were not informed before the decision was made.

“I haven’t heard anything at all and that’s a concern, no answers no nothing, just this is happening,” Graham said after she was notified her son would be moving schools.

2 News took these concerns to Jenks Public Schools. Jeffery Beyer the chief operations officer at Jenks, told us the growth of the district is the driving factor.

Three of the four schools will have new boundaries, Jenks Southeast being the only one unchanged.

"When schools reach capacity districts have two options, they can build new classrooms or they can redistribute students to sites that may have available classrooms," said Beyer.

Broken Arrow also announced the redistricting of their middle schools.

We will keep you updated as the Jenks community meeting happens on November 19.

