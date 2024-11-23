Jenks Christmas Parade route and detours

JENKS, Okla. — Saturday, November 23rd, is the annual Jenks Christmas Parade in downtown Jenks.
The City of Jenks said road closures begin at 9:30am and reopen at 12pm.
The parade begins at 10am.
Road closures include:
-Main St., from Birch to 5th St.
-"A" St., from 1st to 5th St.
-1st ST., from "A" St. to Aquarium Pl.
-5th St. from Main to "A" St.
The citys says to detour to Aquarium Place or 5th to "B" St. is recommended to avoid delays.
2 News Oklahoma will be in the parade. Look for the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Live Truck.
