Jenks Christmas Parade route and detours

JENKS, Okla. — Saturday, November 23rd, is the annual Jenks Christmas Parade in downtown Jenks.

The City of Jenks said road closures begin at 9:30am and reopen at 12pm.

The parade begins at 10am.

Road closures include:

-Main St., from Birch to 5th St.

-"A" St., from 1st to 5th St.

-1st ST., from "A" St. to Aquarium Pl.

-5th St. from Main to "A" St.

The citys says to detour to Aquarium Place or 5th to "B" St. is recommended to avoid delays.

2 News Oklahoma will be in the parade. Look for the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Live Truck.

