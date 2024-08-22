’It’s upsetting’: Road work concerns Wagoner County neighbors

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Some neighbors in a Wagoner County subdivision say road work is causing some concerns. They say some road blocks are not being followed and it’s impacting their homes.

“It’s upsetting,” said Richard Elias.

Whether it’s checking the mail, fixing up his yard, or cleaning his driveway, Richard Elias likes his home in order. Sitting at the corner of 101st Street and 225th East Avenue, you can spot the roadblocks at the neighborhood exit. Elias says people aren’t following the roadblocks and are causing disorder near his home of 40 years.

“We’re not going to stop those people,” said Elias. “They’re just going to do what they want to do. I’m angry most of the time.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the area has been blocked off for a sewer line installation. While that work is done, there’s still a dip in the road so the barriers are still in place. Elias says as drivers ignore them it’s impacting his property. Elias says some cars are turning around in his front yard leaving ruts, others are driving through his property to get around the barriers.

“They just move it and bump up and down the road and their cars are just jacking around and it doesn’t seem to bother them,” said Elias. “Here they’re going to get into people’s yards and tear up the property and just drive on like it’s nothing.”

ODOT says they don’t have a timeline of when the barriers will be removed but it’s part of a larger street widening project and roundabout. The $7 million has met some delays as contractors wait on relocating utilities. ODOT says they’re about half way done with the work that kicked off last November.

Elias wants people to follow the rules.

“I don’t know why they can’t understand those barriers,” said Elias.

