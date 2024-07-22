'It's my history': Collinsville plans to preserve downtown's historic aesthetic

TULSA, Okla. — Collinsville could give grants and federal funding to businesses to preserve storefronts.

The town's newspaper museum is one of them. Ted Wright owns the establishment. Wright said it was built in 1912, and that old feel is what makes it special.

"Oh yeah, outside inside, all the equipment I have,” said Wright.

Wright just hopes his business's facade will be one of the many preserved. City leaders announced that buildings within a marked territory could have historical details protected.

However, Wright said the boundary shouldn't just be downtown.

"Collinsville history is much more than just downtown…We'll have to see how we can work within that structure and still cover the whole town,” said Wright.

The plan is organized all thanks to a city committee established on July 1. Wright said the grants could boost tourism to Collinsville.

"It's going to have a positive impact…All the local communities have nice buildings we want to be the leader,” said Wright.

City staff said they plan to hold a meeting to discuss when and how much grants could be awarded to people like Wright.

Wright said he'll do anything to keep his 1913 bricks.

"Its part of our history, I grew up in this building,” said Wright.

