'It’s just cruel' : 8 dogs dumped at rural Haskell home

HASKELL, Okla. — A Haskell homeowner is dealing with a big problem after 8 dogs were dumped on his property.

The two pit bulls in Bill Lewis’ front yard are new additions that Bill hopes will be gone soon.

“It’s frustrating,” said Lewis. “There’s nothing I can do.”

The quiet, secluded living attracted the Lewis family to the country, but it’s the same reason someone chose to dump 8 dogs there in the middle of the night.

“You can learn a lot by a man’s heart, by how he treats animals,” said Lewis.

Lewis said the dogs were likely dumped on July 26. He returned from vacation the next day, and the dogs have been at his home ever since.

“People seem to think that because it’s the country, they can get away with anything,” said Lewis. “I’ll come out here and dump everything.”

Along with the two dogs currently at his home, someone dumped 5 puppies and a chihuahua. His neighbor took the puppies, and the chihuahua was re-homed.

Lewis is trying desperately to find the other dogs a new place to live. "Every place that I call is packed."

Lewis’ Haskell property is outside city limits, so animal control isn’t an option.

The city manager said they’d try to help if they can, but the breed and overcrowding at local shelters makes it difficult.

“They’re going to get a bad rap being a pit bull,” said Lewis. “It’s just cruel all the way around.”

He wants owners to spay or neuter their dogs, so they don’t end up dumped and unwanted.

“To me, if you have an animal, you’ve got to do the right thing,” said Lewis.

He’s also installed cameras on his property so if this happens again, he can catch the person responsible.

