'It's embarassing': Sewage leaks into Muskogee resident's yard

MUSKOGEE, Okla — Misty Goad has lived in Muskogee all her life.

She said Muskogee is her home, and she loves it. Most of it.

“We've had to lay concrete here because I've slipped and fell on it before, and I have slipped and fell out there before as well, on the puddle of it," she said.

Misty said she's been dealing with a stinky problem on and off for four years.

Her neighbor's sewage pipe has been leaking into her yard and she said she thinks it's the reason her and her family have been having issues like eye infections, headaches and nausea.

“Somebody drilled a hole in it, so that way the stuff wouldn't go back into the house," she said " What that's causing is, is causing all of my backyard to be flooded with it.”

She says she’s reached out to the city for years but she's been told that what's been seeping into her yard has just been water.

However, Misty said about two weeks ago, the City Supervisor for Pollution Control came out to look at the pipe again after saying the sewage was just water.

“He brought the plumber out and then he called me the next day, and he apologized," she said. "He apologized to me about six times. He says, 'Misty, I am so sorry.' He said, 'it is not water.'”

Misty said the problem has also negatively affected her social life.

“It's embarrassing," she said. "It really is, you know, because I love to have parties at my house. I love to have cookouts.”

2News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores contacted the City of Muskogee to find out what the city's next steps will be.

She got in contact with Mike Stewart- the city's Public Works Director.

He said city crews have already contacted Misty’s neighbors about their pipe to ensure this problem is solved.

“He gave them 14 days to make corrective action to the private line to get it corrected," said Stewart. "They have in turn told him there will be a plumber out there on Tuesday the 24th to make the corrections.”

He said the city will make sure to follow-up on this issue and will make sure rules are followed.

"If it comes to it, we’ll end up turning their water off to stop the flow altogether.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

