Iron Maiden to bring Legacy of the Beast Tour to BOK Center

Posted at 9:50 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 10:50:55-05

TULSA, OKla. — New concert alert! Iron Maiden is returning to North America next year and bringing The Legacy of The Beast World Tour to Tulsa.

The English rock band is set to make a stop at the BOK Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Special guests on the tour will be Trivium.

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson says, “We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years. I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at BOK Center's website.

