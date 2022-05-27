Interfaith vigil centers around prayer and call to action

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of people gathered Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. People of all faiths came out to pray but also came to speak up on gun violence.

Trina Churchill attended Thursday’s vigil with her daughter. “Enough is enough. We as parents and we as people say enough is enough and it's time to stop the gun violence,” Churchill said.

A similar sentiment was echoed by faith leaders from different congregations in Tulsa.

“You can’t escape this issue and the politicization of what’s happening here. We need to erase the isle and not make it a blue or red issue, we want to make it a human issue,” senior pastor for Morning Star Baptist Church, Dr. Rodney A. Goss said.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America were among the organizers for Thursday’s vigil.

“We support legislation that protects public safety and we fight against gun laws that undermine public safety,” organization volunteer Kay Malan said.

Some of that legislation include stricter background checks, permits to carry a firearm and restrictions of AR 15’s, the firearm used to gundown the victims in both Uvalde and Buffalo.

“We support the rights of the second amendment but also do also support people's rights to be able to live in peace and be able to go to the grocery store, go to church and go to school without being shot and killed.” Malan said.

While this vigil was for prayer and calls for action, faith leaders involved want to make it clear that this isn’t a political issue, but a moral one.

