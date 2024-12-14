'Inspiring moment': Wreaths Across America holds ceremony for veterans

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Dec. 14, non-profit Wreaths Across America held a ceremony at Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow. Volunteers placed 720 wreaths to honor fallen veterans.

Debbie Batson is one of the eight people who took part in the ceremony. Batson said it was a moment like nothing else.

"To place that wreath, it was just an indescribable feeling of pride," said Batson.

Organizers said Wreaths Across America is an organization that collects sponsorships for the green symbols of honor. Batson said the wave of support blew her away.

"When you place that wreath and to see these young people in uniform and realize that our heritage and our legacy is going on," said Batson.

Linda Valliere Siegmann is the organizer of the event.

"We need to recognize all of those people who have fought and served in the military who sacrificed for us to be able to have the freedoms that we have today," said Siegmann.

Batson said it was an honor to be a part of the event.

"I am so honored to have this opportunity to participate in such a fantastic ceremony," said Batson.

Siegmann said it's her goal to have enough wreaths for the more than 10,000 veterans at Floral Haven Cemetery. To learn more about Wreaths Across America, click here.

