Inola Mansion will be auctioned April 15th

TULSA, Okla. — Soon you will have a chance to place a bid on the iconic Thompson Mansion near Inola.

If you've driven 412 East toward Arkansas, you've probably seen it. When we learned it was up for auction, we wanted to give you a peek inside.

The Thompson Mansion sits on more than 27 acres right off of Highway 412 and is surrounded by panoramic views of the Rogers County Countryside.

“Welcome to 23,244 square feet of living,” Fontana Fitzwilson, executive vice president of sales with Williams and Williams Real Estate Auction said. “There is a lot to see here. A lot of little special things like secret rooms and secret doors so we’re going to have fun,” she

From a baby grand piano in the foyer, as soon as you walk in, you're greeted with elegance.

“This house is amazing, it has eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a saltwater pool, and spa,” Fitzwilson said. “All of the marble in the entry was imported from Italy.”

Downstairs, it boasts an event center with an art gallery of pieces from all around the world.

“This is most people’s favorite part, of the mansion, just seeing all of this incredible art,” she said.

It also features something unexpected.

“This is the secret room. This could be used as a playroom or a game room, or whatever you want it to be," she said.

The home was built in 1981. The current owner, Tommy Thompson, bought the property in 2013 and has made significant improvements to it in the ten years since.

“He spent millions of dollars in updating this property, just making sure that everything is up to date,” Fitzwilson said.

On April 15th, Williams and Williams Real Estate will auction it in cooperation with Chinowth and Cohen.

The highest bidder will also get the high-end furnishings that come with the home.

“We will be selling this estate online and live, and what that means is, is that buyers have a choice they can either come out and bid real-time, in front of the auctioneer or if they prefer, they can be an online buyer,” Fitzwilson said.

Its exterior features a three-car garage, two stocked ponds, and scenic walkways.

“This is one of the most stunning properties in Northeast Tulsa,” she said.

If you choose to bid online, you can go visit the auction network link by clicking here.

If you plan to bid in person you must bring a driver’s license.

