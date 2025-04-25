Independent bookstores form alliance in Oklahoma

Independent bookstores from across Oklahoma have joined to form the Oklahoma Independent Bookstore Association.

Jeff Martin, President and co-founder of Magic City Books in Tulsa formed the association with Joe Hight, President of Best of Books in Edmond. They invited independent bookstores from across the state to join.

Martin and Hight said the mission of the association is to "collaborate, advocate and educate on behalf of independent bookstores, both those that sell new or used books or a combination of both.”

“We felt it important that Oklahomans and others know that the number of independent bookstores are growing in this state and are important to communities large and small,” said Hight. “As a group, we can support each other in various ways to help sustain each other’s growth while continuing to operate as independent small businesses.”

Oklahoma now has an estimated 40 independent bookstores. So far, just under 20 have joined the association.

The announcement of the association comes the same week as "Independent Bookstore Day," which takes place on the last Saturday in April.

Bookstores that will be part of the initial association are:



A Novel Idea Bookshop

Best of Books

Bluebird Books

Bookish Used Books & Art

Commonplace Books

Enchanted Children’s Bookstore

Full Circle Bookstore

Fulton Street Books and Coffee

Green Feather Book Company

Literati Press Bookshop

Lost and Bound Books

Love Stories Romance Bookstore

Magic City Books

Paper Pages Bookstore

Second Story Books

The Floating Bookshop

The Lore

The Same Page

Too Fond of Books

Organizers said other independent bookstores in Oklahoma have been invited to participate.

