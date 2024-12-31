'In good shape': man says after fire nearly burned home two months ago

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — It's been two months since a widespread fire in Pawhuska burned homes and damaged property. 2 News was there when firefighters battled 40-mile-per-hour flames south of the city. Nearly 50 homes had to be evacuated.

Two months ago, Ron Coday returned to his hometown to scenes of fires burning down homes down the street from him.

"I could see the smoke about halfway from Bartlesville," said Coday.

Coday said the flames scorched his shed. Luckily, he found his home in perfect condition.

"People have recuperated. But by large, we're in good shape, and we're blessed because we didn't lose our house," said Coday

While Coday didn't lose his house, he said the trees and land around it were torched. He said the community has contributed to the town's recovery.

"Our community comes together for anybody that's suffering and also the people that lose their houses," said Coday

2 News contacted Pawhuska insurance agent Steve Lippitt to find out what's next for those who lost their homes.

He said, "We're unsure if they're rebuilding or moving, and people are getting things cleaned up and addressed," said Lippitt.

Coday thanked those who fought the fire to keep his home untouched.

"I want to thank all the firefighters and our sheriff department and all these people that put this fire out and helped us out, said Coday.

