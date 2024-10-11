IN CONSTRUCTION: Catoosa School District expanding resources

CATOOSA, Okla — The Catoosa School District is giving its schools a makeover.

The district announced a new Agricultural Sciences building for the high school - predicted to be complete before the start of the next school year.

The high school's agricultural program is in its second year, but students say it has grown quickly.

Karely Hernandez is a second-year student in Catoosa's Future Farmers of America (FFA) program.

"I'm honestly very surprised that we have an ag building," she said. "Just to see how much we've done in just one year."

Tanei West is a senior in the FFA Program.

While she won't be able to move into the building, she is excited for the program's growth.

"A lot of people think that in FFA, you really just show animals," she said. "We focus on building life skills, professional skills."

The students tell 2 News they've competed in an "employment skills" competition which is a mock interview that allows students to gain real world knowledge.

Jordan Slocum is a first year FFA student.

"A big thing that I've noticed that FFA does really focus on is our leadership," he said. "Things that are very important about what life is going to be like after high school."

Catoosa's Cherokee Elementary School opened up to students from Kindergarten through third grade on August 12.

However, it's still going through some changes so more students can move in soon.

Principal Kelsey Barbee is glad to be part of such a pivotal moment for the elementary school.

"A building like this brings a lot of excitement, so we're trying to capitalize on that and bring about opportunities for our students," she said.

"We want to involve parents more in coming in and having more volunteer opportunities."

She said that when the construction ends, the district will be able to start moving fourth and fifth-grade students into classrooms.

