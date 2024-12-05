ILLEGAL ACTIVITY: Deer fatally shot at Turkey Mountain opens up investigation

TULSA, Okla — River Parks Authority confirmed the death of a deer that was shot at Turkey Mountain.

On Dec. 5, suspicious activity involving a couple carrying rifles at the park also sparked a renewed motive to get to the bottom of the case.

Julie Tidholm frequently visits Turkey Mountain to practice her hiking skills and reach the top.

She said she has strong opinions on the recent news.

“Poaching anywhere, I think, is reckless and bad for sustainability, negative," she said.

She also said the park is known for being family-friendly.

“That’s what it should be is a force for good and not illegal activity and mischief," she said. "I love Turkey Mountain. I'm so glad they have it here."

Project Manager of River Parks Authority, Ryan Howell, said an investigation with the Tulsa Police Department and the Oklahoma Game Wardens has been opened up to catch those who illegally shot the deer.

“Couple of things, one: it’s illegal to hunt in a park, it’s also illegal to discharge a firearm in the city limits, and three, you’re in a park, so hunting is illegal," he said. “Our main goal is just to actually educate people like ‘hey, this is a park, you can’t hunt in a park.”

Howell also said the park has cameras installed on the trails and parking lots to promote guest safety.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you as soon as more information comes to light.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

