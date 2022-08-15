IDL ramp now open after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over

TULSA, Okla. — A semi-truck carrying a trailer full of liquid cranberries closed a ramp after rolling over on the IDL for hours on Sunday.

The semi overturned around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday on the I-244 northbound ramp heading to go westbound on US-412.

The ramp was closed for hours as crews worked to clear the scene. OHP says the liquid cranberries the truck was carrying spilled on the roadway.

As of Monday morning, the ramp is now open for traffic.

At this time, the cause of the rollover crash is unknown.

