'I thought it was going to kill me': Skiatook woman recovering after dog attack

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook woman is recovering from emergency surgery after a German Shepherd attacked her on April 29.

When the dog struck, Patricia Mitchell was just trying to go to her weekly BINGO night with her husband.

She was getting out of her car and grabbed groceries from the back seat getting ready to enjoy a relaxing evening.

"The dog came up behind, grabbed me by the butt, pulled me down on the ground, and like I said commenced to eating me," said Mitchell.

She said the attack was quick, but knew the injuries were serious. Two people who were across the street came to her aid and called an ambulance.

The attack left her with multiple bite marks and scratches from the dog and the fall to the sidewalk.

A large wound under her right arm required emergency surgery. She said she was first taken to the Owasso hospital but due to the extent of the tear she was taken to Tulsa.

"I got a rip underneath my arm to where it is going plum down my side, and they had to do surgery on it because it was so deep and so bad," said Mitchell.

She was also left with bite marks on her knee, arms and thigh. This attack also made her push a heart surgery that she scheduled.

"It hurts. It's really hurting bad. I've had to postpone my surgery for my heart. It's just eating me up," Mitchell said.

Mitchell told me she's on the road to recovery and while she heals, she's looking for answers.

Skiatook police filed a report after the attack and she said they weren't able to give her a copy immediately but told her it would be done soon.

2 News obtained that report shortly before Mitchell went to the station to get a copy.

"The dog bit, you know, Ms. Mitchell several times. It’s very unfortunate, enough to where she had to go to the hospital," said Chief Deputy Steve Haley.

He said the dog is required to quarantine for the next ten days and wear a muzzle when out of the house.

The report said the dog's owner claims the German Shepherd was on a leash and with its handler the entire time.

Further, the report said, "She was not with the dogs at the time of the incident."

"We had had no prior reports of this dog ever doing anything like this before but going forward now that we've made this report if it happens again you know the owner could be charged criminally," said Haley.

The report said the dog was up to date on vaccinations and had proper documentation.

But Mitchell said she just wants to make sure nobody else gets hurt.

"He was very aggressive. I don’t think that he is every going to get along with anybody and if he ever gets ahold of a child, they’ll be dead," said Mitchell.

The report was turned over to the city prosecutor. Mitchell also said she obtained an attorney to review the case.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

