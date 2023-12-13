'I felt unsafe': Families worry about security across Tulsa Public Schools after threats

Multiple threatening calls across Tulsa Public Schools this week concerns parents about their student's safety.

Treena Tankersley's daughter attends Hale Middle School and said she didn't learn about the active lockdown until two hours into it. The school did not contact her, her daughter Serenity did.

"It's very hard to send your child to school that way, and as a parent, we want them there, we want them getting their education," said Tankersley. "But how do you send your child to school in circumstances like this and feel okay with it?"

Serenity said there was very minimal communication from teachers to students throughout the entire lockdown. When she caught wind that the school was going to go on a modified lock-down again Tuesday, she reached out to her mom again.

"I texted her immediately, saying 'come pick me up,' because I didn't want to be there because I felt unsafe," said Serenity.

Chief of Campus Police Matthias Wick wants to reassure parents that safety measures are in place to keep everyone in school buildings safe. Officers are stationed at all middle, high school and alternative sites across the district.

Wick said that each school in the district has a committee to create a specific plan for leaders to follow in the event of a threatening situation.

"Definitely want our parents to understand we take every threat seriously until it's proven otherwise," said Wick. "We want our parents to know their children are in good hands with our staff and with our law enforcement teams and partnership."

Even with the presence of law enforcement across the district, Tankersley said it doesn't bring her nor her daughter much comfort.



Serenity told her mom, that Hale Middle School has metal detectors that may potentially prevent situations like the one Monday. Serenity told 2 News they are not always used when students enter the building.

"My concern was if a child can get an airsoft gun into school, what happens if they sneak a real gun in the school?" said Tankersley. "It's very hard, very hard. And you only send them because you want them to have an education, you know. So I guess your next option is home school at this point. That's what I'm considering."

Wick said that campus officers and the Tulsa Police Department bring their training together, and respond to calls collaboratively. He could not comment specifically on this week's calls but said anything that resembles a weapon will not be tolerated in TPS buildings.

"Our goal is to make a safe environment where students can safely learn, and our teachers can safely teach," said Wick.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

