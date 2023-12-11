Police searching Hale Junior High after reports of possible gun on campus

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching Hale Junior High after receiving a call about a man with a gun inside the school.

Police said multiple officers are at the school and are searching the school room by room.

There is not a threat at this time, according to TPD.

TPS said the school is in a precautionary lock down which may cause a delay is school release.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

