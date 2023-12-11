Police searching Hale Junior High after reports of possible gun on campus

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching Hale Junior High after receiving a call about a man with a gun inside the school.
Police said multiple officers are at the school and are searching the school room by room.
There is not a threat at this time, according to TPD.
TPS said the school is in a precautionary lock down which may cause a delay is school release.
2 News crews are working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
