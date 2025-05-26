Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-44 WB closed at Peoria after patch on bridge falls

I-44 and Peoria bridge
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed I-44 Westbound over Peoria after a patch on the bridge broke off.

2 News told you about the repair job last month:

peoria i-44 bridge interstate 44

Local News

I-44/Peoria bridge fixed after hole sent traffic back miles

Douglas Braff

The road was closed just after 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to cars after pieces of the patch fell from the bridge above onto Peoria.

I-44 and Peoria bridge patch

We will let you know when the road opens back up.

Here's a better look at the scene:

2 News drone footage over I-44 bridge and Peoria

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US