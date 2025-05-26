I-44 WB closed at Peoria after patch on bridge falls

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation closed I-44 Westbound over Peoria after a patch on the bridge broke off.

2 News told you about the repair job last month:

Local News I-44/Peoria bridge fixed after hole sent traffic back miles Douglas Braff

The road was closed just after 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to cars after pieces of the patch fell from the bridge above onto Peoria.

We will let you know when the road opens back up.

Here's a better look at the scene:

2 News drone footage over I-44 bridge and Peoria

