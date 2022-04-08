I-44, U.S. 75 ramps to close Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple ramps from U.S. 75 and I-44 are expected to close Friday night. This is part of a larger $90 million widening project.

The first round of work began more than a year ago and is expected to last through much of this year.

The project aims to widen and reconstruct I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River and Union Avenue.

It will also replace five bridges:



One at Union Avenue over I-44

Two bridges on U.S. 75 over I-44

Two bridges on U.S. 75 over Moose Creek

Crews will also replace and slightly reconfigure all four cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to match the new elevation of the U.S. 75 bridges over I-44.

This is the first of five phases to improve the I-44 and U.S. 75 interchange, as well as the I-44 west end corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44/I-244 split in Tulsa.

The project has the biggest impact to both I-44 and U.S. 75 traffic out of all the phases. Those plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed, but are scheduled in ODOT's 8-year construction work plan.

Overall, completion for this phase of the project is anticipated for late summer 2022, weather permitting.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --