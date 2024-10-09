HURRICANE RELIEF: PSO crews are heading to Florida to help

TULSA, Okla — About 400 crew members of Public Service of Oklahoma are heading to Florida as the state awaits Hurricane Milton.

PSO workers and contractors will help Tampa Electric and Florida Power and Light. They will arrive in Florida once Milton makes landfall.

After that crews, will be assigned to their location and begin restoring power to communities hit the worst.

This comes days after PSO crews returned from helping Hurricane Helene in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

Previous Coverage>>>'It's what we do: PSO Lineman returns from two-week Helene recovery trip

2 News listened to Trevor Gilroy, a lineman for PSO, saying the devastation he saw in Virginia was something he’d never seen before.

"It was different, mostly because of the amount of rain and stuff that they got, so they had mudslides and high waters that… you think of a flash flood here and it gets into a house, well you don't think that it's going to wash away the house,” Gilroy said.

We asked Gilroy how he feels when he gets to help others across the country, especially when they have helped Oklahoma during natural disasters.

"It made me feel great, that was part of the reasons I wanted to go, I wanted to help out a community, help your brother and sister out in the nation, that's why we do what we do,” Gilroy said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

