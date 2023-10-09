Hundreds attend funeral for Kiefer high school athlete

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Family, friends, and first responders mourned the loss of 15-year old Kiefer softball star Haldy Wood Monday morning, 11 days after she died in a car wreck near Glenpool.

Numerous communities Wood impacted came together inside Glenpool's Faith Church to try to keep the faith after losing a beloved daughter, teammate, and student.

Dozens from area fire departments also dedicated their day to honoring her memory. Her father Joshua is a Sapulpa firefighter.

Sapulpa Fire Chief James Vickrey told 2 News off-camera, "We're all family."

All 2 News heard from outside the funeral service said while they're heartbroken, they're thankful Hadley was a part of their lives.

Sisters Nala and Nia Toliver knew Hadley's competitive and friendly spirit on the basketball court with the Vipers club squad.

"She was really funny, and she was really sweet," Nala Toliver said.

"She's very kind, very friendly, and she wouldn't want to hurt anybody," Nia added.

Kiefer freshman Dylin Burns knew Hadley only a brief time after moving to her school as a new student. But she says that was enough to feel welcome by her.

"She was always sweet. I mean, she was always funny. And she was always just really kind-hearted," Burns said. "I think that's how everyone remembers Hadley. She's very, very kind."

Since a GoFundMe goal of $25,000 was posted online for the Wood family, the public has chipped in over $41,000.

Hadley died in a two-car crash on Sept. 28th - at 161st and 49th West Avenue.

2 News reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, but have not received an update in its the investigation.

