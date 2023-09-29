OHP investigating fatal collision in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teen from Jenks was killed in a car accident Thursday evening.

The accident occurred near West 161st Street South and South 49th West Ave, one mile south of Glenpool in Creek County.

The teen was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved. The driver of the vehicle was treated and released, according to OHP.

OHP says the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with arm injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investagation.

