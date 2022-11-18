Humane Society of Tulsa pet pantry & vaccination clinic

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa announced a pet pantry and vaccination clinic at its adoption center.

There will be food and treats for pet parents, and you don't need to bring your wallet along. The Humane Society will give rabies, distemper, parvo, and bordetella shots during the vaccination clinic.

The event is free, and there is no need even to leave your vehicle.

“We all know about the economy,” Rachel Ward, adoption manager, said. “Prices of everything are climbing that includes that visits and back care. And sometimes just the exam fee can range from you know, $50 to $100. And that's just to get in the door at the vet, and then you're adding vaccines on top of that. And if you have multiple dogs, it gets expensive quickly. And especially this time of year, people's budgets are tight, and we can help out we definitely want to.”

Stop by the adoption center at 6th and Sheridan from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Humane Society suggests you check its Facebook page to see how long the lines are.

