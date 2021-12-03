Human remains found inside Tulsa home after early morning house fire

TULSA, Okla. — While responding to a house fire early Friday morning, Tulsa firefighters discovered human remains in an abandoned house.
TFD responded to a call of a house fire near the corner of 5th Street and South Victor Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Crews found the human remains in one of the back rooms of the house and called Tulsa police to the scene.
TPD says the remains had already started decomposing and were likely there before the fire started. They are currently working on identifying the remains and determining a cause of death.
It is unclear what caused the fire to break out and an investigation is ongoing.
