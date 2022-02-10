Hughes County Sheriff's Office announces commission refusal with tribal police

TULSA, Okla. — The Hughes County Sheriff's Office has announced they will no longer be honoring their cross commission with the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.

This commission is part of the McGirt ruling - a Supreme Court decision that states if crimes happen on tribal land or a tribal member is involved in a crime, then federal and tribal agencies will take over.

In a letter from Feb. 8, Sheriff Marcia Maxwell with the Hughes County Sheriff's Office says the decision was a hard one to make.

In her words, she says in light of the tribe's inability or refusal to assist on tribal calls in the county and lack of prosecution on McGirt cases, they have no other choice but to ignore the ruling.

Maxwell says the goal of the Sheriff's Office is to protect citizens, both Native and non-Native. She continues to say that when deputies arrest a Native suspect, they rarely are prosecuted and spend time in jail.

She says this is frustrating to both local law enforcement and the victims and families of crimes within the county.

Maxwell says the Sheriff's office budget was slashed this year and they simply cannot meet the needs Muscogee Creek Nation is demanding regarding calls of service.

She says those requirements include:



deputies going to the scene

making arrests

providing all paperwork for tribal court

providing supporting documents of tribal citizenship

transporting arrestees to another county

Maxwell says, right now with their manpower, it's just not logically possible.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says Native victims seem to be the most affected due to the McGirt ruling and he wants to be able to prosecute these cases.

"Anything that I can do to help the prosecution of people who seemingly are getting away with some of these crimes, I want to be able to do. I want to be able to protect our community," says Kunzweiler.

Late last month, the Supreme Court upheld their landmark McGirt ruling. Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. said they'll continue building their criminal justice hiring system to hire more law enforcement and grow their resources into victim services.

"What matters is whether we have a criminal justice system that keeps people safe, that's fair, that puts a blanket of comfort around victims. It doesn't matter whether it's the state or federal government or the Cherokee Nation, we all need to work towards that," Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

The question now is what will happen in Hughes County now that the Sheriff's Office will not be honoring the cross commission with the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Police.

