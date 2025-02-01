Tariffs on Mexico and Canada could impact local liquor stores

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump signed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China into effect on Feb. 1.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff spoke with Tulsa-area liquor stores and was told those who drink Canadian whiskey or Mexican tequila should prepare for price hikes.

"We definitely won't stop carrying the products that our customers love. However, we will, depending on what the impact is, we may have to increase prices,” Abigail Coble, manager of Sheridan Discount Liquor told 2 News.

"I try to avoid raising my prices for anything,” she added, “'cause it has a pretty big impact on our customers.”

Coble said imported products bring a lot of cash to her store, something dozens of other liquor store owners around Tulsa told us.

“For actual government-regulated tequila by the name, it's gonna be a hundred percent from Mexico,” she explained.

Coble even has an entire aisle dedicated to Canadian whiskey, another big seller for her.

With 25% tariffs now on goods from our neighbors to the north and south, she expects prices to rise on brands her customers prefer and love.

“I've developed very close relationships with a lot of my customers,” she said. “I see just people being unable to afford all of their everyday items, and I can only imagine it's gonna get more difficult.”

Clay Bird, the co-owner of Bird’s Liquor and Wines, told 2 News, “I think it'll probably impact the cost, which in turn we'll have to pass along to our customers.”

When asked about his reaction to first hearing about the tariffs, he said, “I just figured that it would be something that we would have to adjust to and probably have to increase our prices on."

“But we've seen that happen in other areas before,” he noted. “So, no shock waves or anything. And, hopefully, it works out the way that it's supposed to overall so that people do buy more American products.”

He expects customers will either stick with the products they prefer and accept higher prices or “find something that they like better, or equally as well that doesn't cost as much and they don't return to that product.”

We called dozens of liquor stores throughout the Tulsa area. None were willing to talk on camera. But the overall sentiment is that they’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

“I will always try to remain hopeful,” said Coble. “It's just kind of seeing how it all plays out.”

