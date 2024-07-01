How a Tulsa-based company is cleaning businesses and the environment

TULSA, Okla. — Most of us know, in a kitchen, the fryer is, by far, the messiest job.

Tulsa-based Hico Fryer Services is growing faster than ever by cleaning fryers using a one-of-a-kind technique.

“Whenever we show up, it’s like being Norm from Cheers because no one wants to do that job,” said Owner Chuck Hill.

Hill’s dad once worked for a fryer oil removal company. They lugged the oil out for restaurants and other local businesses the old-fashioned way.

“They would carry it out in metal buckets, full temperature, through the store and put in in a big barrel in a truck,” he said.

Thinking there had to be a simpler, safer and cleaner way to remove the oil and clean the fryer, he started Hico Fryer Service that Chuck now owns. He also designed a Shop-Vac based system to make the job more efficient and cleaner. The product doesn’t have a name but he is looking to get it patented.

“I’m not aware of any other company that uses this technology to do this,” he said.

Not only does it take out the hassle of cleaning for business owners, the service is helping the environment.

“Oil that goes down the drain is a real problem for city waste water,” he explained. “Since we take it off site it has no chance to go down the drain or in a waterway.”

The oil is taken by a company in Texas that turns it into biodiesel, a renewable energy source.

Hico’s local clients include the Mother Road Market, Andolini’s and Reasor’s grocery stores. Hill said if you see a 10% biodiesel sticker at the gas pump, the fried chicken oil from Reasor’s could be helping get those trucks down the road.

Katie Lampman is Director of Sales and also helps with cleaning. She's worked with the company for eight years and loves being part of a company she believes in.

“Hard work is good work, but at the end of the day, when you are doing something good for the environment, it makes a difference,” she said.

Hico Fryer Service has been around for 14 years and has clients all over the metro area. The company has recently expanded to Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, as well.

