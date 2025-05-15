Watch Now
Homes evacuated in Broken Arrow for gas leak

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homes in Broken Arrow are being evacuated because of a gas leak, according to the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

BAFD and Broken Arrow police shutdown Washington Street between 5th and 9th St. 91st & 173rd to 177th E Ave).

This is a separate incident from the one that happened on May 14:

Broken Arrow gas line break

