Homes evacuated in Broken Arrow for gas leak

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homes in Broken Arrow are being evacuated because of a gas leak, according to the Broken Arrow Fire Department.
BAFD and Broken Arrow police shutdown Washington Street between 5th and 9th St. 91st & 173rd to 177th E Ave).
This is a separate incident from the one that happened on May 14:
Broken Arrow gas line break
