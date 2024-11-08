Homeowners split about living next to casino in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — Staff involved with the Coweta Hotel and Casino said it will generate 27 million dollars annually. However, homeowners said they're split about living next to it.

People who live in the Country Village neighborhood in Coweta like the small-town feel. Rita Willingham, who has lived in the area her whole life, said it will change things for the better.

KJRH

"I'm excited; I think the town of Coweta will love it. I think we will all enjoy it. It will be a closer place for entertainment for us," said Willingham.

Willingham said people typically have to drive to Tulsa or Catoosa for entertainment. Soon, entertainment will be within walking distance.

"I think it's going to help us a lot. I think a lot of people could use a job right now, so I think it will be wonderful for people," said Willingham.

However, not everyone thinks it'll be so wonderful., like Ann Mullins.

KJRH

"The traffic is more than anything, I think because they'll bundle it up really well right across the street," said Mullins.

2 News took Mullins' traffic concerns to Pat Crofts -- the CEO of Muscogee Gaming Enterprises.

"We're working with ODOT to get a traffic light here at the intersection which will help with traffic".

Crofts said the building will also have multiple entries and exits to keep traffic moving. Mullins says despite her concerns, the casino still has benefits.

"Might put them on the map a little bit people don't seem to know where we're at when you tell them coweta," said Mullins.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

