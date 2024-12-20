Homeless man, his dog shot near 71st and Peoria

TULSA, Okla. — A homeless man and his dog are expected to be okay after being shot near 71st and Peoria on Dec. 21.

Tulsa police said around 3:20 p.m., a man walked into a homeless camp in the area and shot a dog in the leg.

The dog's owner ran over after and the man then shot him in the leg as well, officers said. The suspect then ran off.

TPD believes there is no connection between the shooter and the victims. They hope to identify the shooter after recovering shell casings.

We will update this story when we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

