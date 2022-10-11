Home fire deaths up nationwide

You've heard it all before — get smoke detectors for fire safety but did you know why it's even more important now than before?

Ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the National Fire Protection Association released new data on home fires. It shows that home fires nationwide are down by 66% but home fire deaths are up by 13%.

In 2021, on average:



Firefighters responded to a fire somewhere in the U.S. every 23 seconds

A home fire was reported every 93 seconds

Someone died in a home fire nearly every 3 hours

Someone was injured every 47 minutes in a home fire

3.800 deaths were reported last year due to home fires. This could be attributed to the fact that the nature of fires has changed.

Broken Arrow Fire Department says people used to have time to assess a fire, such as seeing if they could put it out, and grabbing some belongings before running out. They say that's not the case anymore because of the materials furniture and homes are made out of these days.

"The toxic content of those materials is so great that it has decreased the time tremendously before you're overcome with those toxic fumes," says BA Deputy Fire Chief Philip Reid. "So it's imperative that you get out of the house as soon as the smoke detector goes off or you're aware of a fire.”

The National Fire Protection Association says 60% of home fire deaths are a result of a home without a smoke detector. Reid says this $10 item can save a life and if you can't afford it, the fire department can provide you with one.

It's also important to remember to keep them operating by changing the batteries at least twice a year. Lastly, firefighters say families should have a plan that includes an escape route and an outside meeting place should a fire occur at their home.

