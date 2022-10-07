Holy Family Cathedral hosts Mass of healing

TULSA, Okla. — The Holy Family Cathedral held a mass of healing for the community and the employee who was assaulted and stabbed Friday morning.
Police say Daniel Edwards used a sword to stab a school employee and threw Molotov cocktails against the side of the church on Wednesday.
About one hundred people, including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, attended the Mass.
During the service, Bishop David Konderla let the congregation know the school employee injured during the incident will recover from his injuries.
He also reminded everyone that even though some are frightened and sad right now, feelings pass and the Cathedral which has been in Tulsa for over 100 years, is still standing.
The Mass included songs, scripture, readings and prayers. It ended with a procession around the block.
Some families brought cards for the school employee who was injured to show their support.
Classes at the Holy Family Cathedral School will resume on Monday. Bishop Konderla says the kids will have a fun day on their return.
Trending Stories:
- South Tulsa family displays huge Tulsa State Fair Halloween display
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- 100 Black Men of Tulsa: Building a generation of leaders
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Biden announces pardons for federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter