HOLIDAY SAFETY: Planes, boats and cars; OK agencies share tips for Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. — The last of the summer holidays is here, and whether you’re leaving the state or keeping Oklahoma your destination, local law enforcement is urging you to put safety first.

Thousands of Oklahoma families are expected to hit the roads and lakes to get a last taste of summer.

The Grand River Dam Authority released several reminders for those on the waters.



Children thirteen and under must wear a lifejacket in the rivers and 12 and under on the lakes in boats under 26 feet long.

If an inexperienced swimmer a lifejacket is recommended

Drinking alcohol is the number one reason for boating accidents. The GRDA recommends boaters stay away from alcohol.

Check the weather forecast before boating: View 2 News Weather here.

Take a boater safety course and know the water you're in.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol hopes to avoid another deadly weekend.

From August 22 to 24, OHP responded to 13 deadly accidents across the state.

KJRH

OHP reported that 15 people died, including a 2-year-old.

Out of the 13 crashes, seven of those happened in Green Country.

The roads may be more crowded than usual for the holiday, so factor in extra drive time and watch the roadways for other drivers who may not be considering their safety.

Both on land and in the water – if you have an emergency, call 911.

If you’re flying this weekend, plan for longer security lines at the airport and make sure you have your Real ID or another approved form of identification.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

