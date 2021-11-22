Holiday Help: Tulsa area causes you can give to this year

TULSA, Okla. — Not everyone can have the same kind of holiday season, but there are ways Tulsans can help make this year special for others.

Here are a handful of ways to give back:

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma - Find out how to donate food, money or volunteer time here.

Family & Children's Services - Get involved with Family & Children’s Services by call 918.560.1119 or donate to their secure lockbox at Family & Children’s Services, Department 2113, Tulsa OK 74182.

Meals on Wheels - Donate to fund the delivery of hot meals to elderly, disabled homebound people in need, or volunteer to deliver the meals yourself

Salvation Army - The Salvation Army's Tulsa Area Command is taking part in the annual Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree program, benefiting families on Christmas morning and throughout the holiday season. Find out more here.

Tulsa Area United Way - Invest in the community by donating to support programs like Street School, the Parent Child Center, and some of the 59 partner agencies that benefit from donations. Donate or volunteer.

Youth Services of Tulsa - Help programs like Gifts of Hope in which you can "adopt a youth," help buy gifts on their wishlist and ensure they have a memorable holiday season. Learn more here.

