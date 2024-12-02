HOLIDAY HELP: The Outsiders House Museum hosts annual coat drive

TULSA, Okla — Organizers with the Outsiders House Museum held their fifth annual coat drive to benefit those in need.

The coats will be donated to the Tulsa Day Center to ensure that as many people as possible can stay warm as the cooler weather arrives.

Everyone who donated a coat was offered free donuts and coffee and free entry into the museum.

September Brown said that as a Nurse Case Manager, she encounters many homeless and underprivileged individuals who need winter clothing.

When she found out about the event, she jumped at the idea.

“I thought wow, that’s a great way to help somebody out and clean out my closet at the same time," she said. "I think it’s a great cause and I’m excited to see the Outsiders house because I’ve never been here.”

Holly Standlee was a co-organizer of the event and was so happy to see the turnout.

She said homelessness is a big issue in the Tulsa community.

“You only need to drive the streets of downtown Tulsa or even midtown Tulsa and you’ll see just an array of people on the streets," she said. “We know that winter is coming and it was in our hearts to make sure that we could do our part.”

Standlee also said she knew Oklahomans would show their support.

“They’re always so generous, so we just supplied the location," she said.

And September Brown is just one of those people who decided to step up and help.

“We see homeless people even in our neighborhood all the time and they’re cold," she said. "They’re cold so I just wanted to help out.”

The Coat Drive collected 424 coats in all- the highest number it has ever reached.

