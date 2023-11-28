Holiday festivities around Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — This holiday season businesses and organizations are providing families and individuals with various exciting events and sightseeing opportunities.

All around Green Country lights were strung up and music was rehearsed to create fun experiences for people of all ages.

The 2 News crew compiled a list of events happening locally through December. Some of these events are free while others require tickets.

Sapulpa's Route 66 Christmas Chute:

KJRH

The second annual Route 66 Christmas Chute is open for visitors through December 31. Chute organizers told 2 News this year's chute is bigger and better. The surrounding businesses are staying open longer, there are more photo opportunities at every chute station and they now occupy an additional street.

The chute is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Lights on the chutes station light up the street after dark creating an additional viewing experience.

Learn more about the chute and how surrounding businesses were prepared here.

Tulsa's Christkindlmarkt:

German American Society of Tulsa

The German American Society of Tulsa is hosting its annual Christkindlmarkt. From December 1-3 at GAST located near 15th and S Peoria.

The annual weekend festivities include local and global vendors, German food, music and more.

GAST is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more about the Christkindlmarkt here.

Philbrook Festival of Lights:

Philbrook Museum

The Philbrook Museum is hosting a festival of lights in their gardens. The light shows are primarily on the weekends however some weeks include Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The light shows run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Philbrook provides opportunities for indoor activities along with the outdoor light show.

Philbrook Museum

The event requires tickets. Prices depend on age and membership status.

Learn more about the dates available and tickets here.

Arvest Winterfest:

In downtown Tulsa just outside of the BOK Center, the Arvest Winterfest is set up for its 16th year. Each year 3rd St. is shut down and a temporary ice rink is built. Experienced and inexperienced skaters can enjoy the ice.

Also at the event is a concession stand that sells hot chocolate and treats. The event is tickets only and prices vary. People are welcome to bring their own skates or get a rental.

Learn more about Winterfest and how they are helping provide food to local shelters here.

Tulsa Botanical Garden Lights:

The Tulsa Botanical Garden is festive for the season with lights in the gardens and on pathways. Visitors can participate in a friendly snowball fight, drink beverages at fire pits, and take photos with the lights.

The gardens are open nightly from Nov. 30 - Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 - Dec. 30. Tickets must be purchased in advance for different entry times from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Children are able to meet some of their favorite holiday characters on special nights. Santa and his sleigh are flying in to greet families every Friday and Saturday. See a list of the characters and times on the Tulsa Botanical Garden website.

Rhema Christmas Lights:

Photos sent by Rhema

One of Tulsa's longest-standing Christmas traditions is back with the drive or walk through Rhema Christmas Lights. The free experience takes visitors through the 110-acre campus which is decked out in lights for the holidays.

The event goes from Nov. 23 through Jan. 1. The experience opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 11:30 p.m.

Bristow hosts the biggest live Christmas tree on Route 66:

Bristow’s Route 66 Cowboy Christmas



The Christmas tree is the largest live tree on Route 66 and kicks off their Route 66 Cowboy Christmas festivities. The tree is 26 feet tall and stretches on 8th and Main.

2 News was there when the tree was put up. Read more about the tree and the festivities here.

Biggest Christmas Tree on Route 66

Guthrie Green's JollyTown:

The Guthrie Green is lit up this holiday season and is excited for a visit from a special guest. The nightly events include holiday music, Santa Claus and warm hot chocolate.

The event runs from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22. For more info and hours go to the Guthrie Green website.

This is a developing list.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

