German American Society of Tulsa prepares for 27th 'Christkindlmarkt'

TULSA, Okla. — The German American Society of Tulsa will open its Christmas market, known as the Christkindlmarkt, for the 27th time on Dec. 1.

The event gives Tulsans the chance to find one-of-a-kind gifts while getting a taste of German culture.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 2, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Featuring 25 local vendors, booths with unique handmade items, honey, nuts, woodworking, jewelry, decorations and wine will fill the GAST Event Center at 15th and Lewis.

The event is free and open to the public.

