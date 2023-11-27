Winterfest donation drives to support groups helping homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Arvest Winterfest made its return to Tulsa on Nov. 24, marking its 16th year.

Over the weekend, loads of people flocked to the BOK Center for a number of events and activities.

As the event continues through the season, donation drives will also benefit a number of charitable organizations in Tulsa that help the homeless.



You can check out one of Oklahoma's tallest outdoor Christmas tree that rises to 44 feet and is strung in over 35,000 lights.

There is an ice rink outside next to the BOK Center, where you can rent ice skates. You can even ride inside a horse-drawn carriage and get a visit and some candy from Segway Santa.

One of the weekly discounts includes discounted admission for skating on Mondays. That comes with the donation of a non-perishable canned good, which benefits a group called Iron Gate.

Through its soup kitchen, grocery pantry, and kid's pack pantry, Iron Gate helps feed the hungry and homeless of Tulsa every day.

Iron Gate hosts an emergency food pantry on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 pm to 2:20 pm.

This is a walk-in pantry where those in need can shop for their groceries. They just need an appointment but can only do it once a month.

You can also receive discounted admission for skating on "Warmth Wednesdays." You just need to donate a new or slightly used coat, blanket, scarf, or pair of gloves. All of that benefits the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.

This is a nonprofit organization helping those experiencing homelessness since 2013 through what it calls relational service and dignified housing. The City Lights Foundation runs a number of programs in the Tulsa area, serving individuals experiencing homelessness.

Another weekly discount is for Cox customers, who can skate at half-price on Sundays.

However, you still have lots of time to explore everything downtown, with Arvest Winterfest running through Jan. 2.

