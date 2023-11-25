Winterfest celebrates 16 years of tradition

TULSA, Okla. — For 16 years, Winterfest has been part of Tulsa's holiday traditions.

Crowds began gathering around 5:00 p.m. Friday to lace up their skates, sample some holiday treats and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree.

One group was eager to introduce their friends to the ice.

"They have been roller skating before, but they've never been ice skating," said John Thomure, one of the people enjoying the festivities. "We've been every year and this is their first so it's going to be fun to watch them fall."

Jessica Baker, one of the other attendees was excited, but nervous to get on the ice.

"We're newbies and so they're going to show us how it's done I guess," said Baker.

7-year-old, Avery Shoultz says she has one goal in mind for this Winterfest and that's to just have fun.

After visitors finish their ice skating, they can head over to see Lyndsi Baggett, owner of Lick Your Lips Mini Donuts and the Wurst

"We have little mini donuts and they come with different sugar flavors like chocolate, cinnamon and sugar and you get them in a bag and shake them and they're delicious and hot and crunchy and sugary," Baggett said."We serve local, handmade bratwurst and we've been around with that one for 12 years and they're delicious."

Another fun holiday tradition is the lighting of the iconic Winterfest tree.

