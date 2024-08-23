‘History is the most important thing’: USS Batfish relocation efforts continue

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A unique Muskogee attraction is on a mission to move. This week, a renewed effort is underway to relocate the USS Batfish and the War Memorial Park Museum.

They’re currently at the Port of Muskogee. By 2026, they hope to have a new home at Three Forks Harbor.

“I preserve the history of the USS Batfish,” said James Erb. “History is the most important thing.”

James Erb is the curator of the Muskogee War Memorial Park Museum. He’s been serving his country since he was 16 years old, when he first joined the military. Now, his job is a culmination of his life’s work.

“I’m going to be buried here someplace,” said Erb.

He loves the USS Batfish and its history, which is why he’s so committed to the relocation effort.

“It’s very important to the community,’ said Erb. “It’s very important to the nation.”

Walking the deck of the World War II submarine, Erb explained the big step that happened on August 21.

The War Memorial Park Authority approved a specific account to take donations. It’s vital for them start collecting money specifically for the relocation effort. With a price tag of at least $15 million, Erb would like the new home of the Batfish and the corresponding museum at Three Forks Harbor to have a world-class feel.

“I need at least a 2 story 400,000 square foot building,” said Erb. “Give me the Smithsonian and I’ll be happy.”

It’s been a years long effort that’s been met with some challenges, specifically the historic flooding of 2019.

2 News told you when the boat floated away and about the effort to resecure it.

They’ve also been working since then to make the hull suitable for visitors again after the flooding. Erb wants to make sure everyone gets a chance to experience the history.

“We need to keep those guys that fought and died for our freedom to remember what they did,” said Erb.

He says the exhibit attracts people from every part of the country and he wants to be able to continue the legacy of the Batfish in Muskogee.

