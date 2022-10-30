Hillcrest NICU babies play scarecrows for Halloween

TULSA, Okla. — It's the first Halloween for Hillcrest Medical Center's NICU babies who didn't disappoint with their costumes.

Alice, Denver, Gabel, Na'Taiviann and Rheaza all dressed as scarecrows for their photo shoot.

Hillcrest Medical Center Hillcrest Medical Center staff helped its NICU babies celebrate Halloween, dressing them as scarecrows for a photo shoot. Oct. 30, 2022.

Photos >>> Halloween 2022: Hillcrest NICU babies dress as scarecrows

Hillcrest staff organizes photo shoots like these around holidays, planning months in advance and spending about 10-15 minutes with each baby during the shoot. Nurses help to get the babies dressed, posed and photographed.

The hats in these Halloween photos are handmade by one of the nurses and another nurse sewed on all the patches to each onesie which the families get to keep.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --